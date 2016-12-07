Home /
Trump is Time magazine's Person of the Year
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 7:35 a.m.
- Comments (5)
- aAFont Size
WASHINGTON — Time magazine on Wednesday named President-elect Donald Trump its Person of the Year.
"It's a great honor. It means a lot," Trump said in a telephone interview on NBC's "Today" show.
Time editor Nancy Gibbs said on the program that Democrat Hillary Clinton was the No. 2 finalist. Gibbs said the choice of Trump this year was "straightforward."
"When have we ever seen a single individual who has so defied expectations, broken the rules, violated norms, beaten not one but two political parties on the way to winning an election that he entered with 100-to-1 odds against him?" Gibbs said.
The Time cover reads, "Donald Trump: President of the Divided States of America" and the cover image features a photograph of the president-elect sitting in his private residence at Trump Tower.
In the NBC interview, Trump took issue with the "Divided States of America" description: "I didn't divide 'em," he said. "We're going to put it back together and we're going to have a country that's very well-healed."
Gibbs said Time gives the title to the person who has had the greatest influence on events "for better or worse."
Trump went from fiery underdog in the race for the GOP presidential nomination to defeating Clinton in the Nov. 8 election. Trump won 306 electoral votes, easily enough to make him president when the electors meet on Dec. 19. Clinton won the popular vote.
Gibbs said Clinton "came closer than any woman ever has to winning the White House, and in the process revealed, I think, both the opportunities and the obstacles that women face in the public square."
The No. 3 finalized for the Person of the Year was "The Hackers," which Gibbs said referred to "a new cyber security threat we saw this year of state-sponsored hackers looking to delegitimize an American election." She said this was "something new this year and something very disturbing."
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Trump is Time magazine's Person of the Year
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 5 of 5 total comments
ARMNAR says... December 7, 2016 at 8:30 a.m.
Here's their choice for 1938.
The more things change...
htt p://ww w.snopes.co m/hitler-time-magazine-1938/
( permalink | suggest removal )
HawgFan says... December 7, 2016 at 9:23 a.m.
ARMNAR.... It's a magazine, so it is for entertainment purposes, but I find it interesting that you picked Hitler as the one to point out. Look at the entire list and there are several weird choices if you really think about it. But comparing the president elect to a man that killed millions of people is a little bit of a stretch.
( permalink | suggest removal )
Packman says... December 7, 2016 at 9:55 a.m.
Dang, Hillary came in second again. Would someone please get her a participation trophy.
.
Hey armnar - Speaking of change, didn't you say Hillary would "mop the floor" with Trump? Didn't you say because of Trump Republicans would lose the Senate? Didn't you say losers vote for losers? LOSER! Say it with me, armnar=laughingstock, PRESIDENT ELECT TRUMP.
.
Hey HawgFan - It's no stretch for someone as delusional as armnar=laughingstock.
( permalink | suggest removal )
BirdDogsRock says... December 7, 2016 at 9:59 a.m.
"It's a great honor. It means a lot"
Why would he say that? Time magazine is a pillar of the "liberal biased mainstream media" that Trump despises so much. Could it be that he thinks they aren't so biased or liberal when giving him positive coverage? Or could this simply be yet another in a long list of examples of Trump's complete lack of principles?
( permalink | suggest removal )
NoCrossNoCrown says... December 7, 2016 at 10:23 a.m.
He also is the KKK Time's, The Narcissist Time's, The Moneychanger Time's and
The Nazi Time's neanderthal man of the year
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.