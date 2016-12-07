Two more projects slated for southwest Bentonville

BENTONVILLE -- A townhome subdivision and mixed-use development that includes storage will be added to the growing southwest area of the city as the Planning Commission approved plans for the projects Tuesday.

Commissioners approved a rezoning and a preliminary plat for Harbin Pointe Subdivision on Southwest Buckeye Street, just south of Southwest Regional Airport Boulevard.

They also approved plans for the first phase of the mixed-use complex Aspen Park at 3500 SW Regional Airport Blvd., across from Southwest Buckeye Street to the north.

At least one nearby resident expressed opposition to rezoning nearly 11 acres on Southwest Buckeye Street to medium density residential.

"Not a good fit with surrounding community and added traffic will create a dangerous situation for existing residents," Joel and Lindsey Garza, residents of Southwest Aster Way, wrote to the Planning Department.

Southwest Aster Way is two streets south of the proposed project site.

The Garzas also said they were concerned about a rental community devaluing nearby homeowners' properties.

"The R-3, Medium Density Residential zoning designation will create a transition from the highway commercial to the north to the single family residential to the south," the planner's staff report reads. "The multifamily development that is allowed will create a buffer that will further separate the incompatible uses typically found along commercial corridors and low density housing."

Commissioners also approved the preliminary plat for the Harbin Pointe Subdivision of four-plex townhomes.

The subdivision will have two looped streets on each side of Southwest Buckeye Street, according to plans, which show there may be nine to 10 buildings on the east loop and around 15 buildings on the west loop.

Water and sewer taps are being installed in preparation for construction.

Aspen Park is a mini-warehousing, retail and office complex. The first phase will include 16 buildings. There will be 10,161 square feet of retail space, 51,352 square feet of climate-controlled storage, two RV storage buildings totaling 14,850 square feet and 11,620 square feet of storage units, according to meeting documents.

The first phase will include 77 parking spaces.

Development plans show there's slightly more than 12 acres to the east that will be developed as phase two in the future. No details were provided.

"There's high demand for mini storage in Bentonville right now," Troy Galloway, community and economic development director, said after Tuesday's meeting.

Planning staff worked with the developer to add retail and office space in the project, two things also needed in that area of the city, he explained.

"It's really at a key area out there in the southwest part ... to anchor some other services in that general area," Galloway said of the complex.

