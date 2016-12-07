UA police looking into sexual assault
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 5:45 a.m.
FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas police are investigating a reported sexual assault at a campus residence hall.
Police described the report, received Monday, as a possible second-degree sexual assault occurring at Pomfret Hall in the early morning hours of Nov. 29.
Students are involved, said Capt. Matt Mills.
"I can tell you it's an acquaintance situation," Mills said Tuesday.
No arrest has been made. The ages of the students were not immediately available, he said.
Metro on 12/07/2016
Print Headline: UA police looking into sexual assault
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: UA police looking into sexual assault
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.