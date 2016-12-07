UA police looking into sexual assault

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas police are investigating a reported sexual assault at a campus residence hall.

Police described the report, received Monday, as a possible second-degree sexual assault occurring at Pomfret Hall in the early morning hours of Nov. 29.

Students are involved, said Capt. Matt Mills.

"I can tell you it's an acquaintance situation," Mills said Tuesday.

No arrest has been made. The ages of the students were not immediately available, he said.

Metro on 12/07/2016