Unarmed man critical after Little Rock police shooting

A Little Rock police officer shot an unarmed 30-year-old man Monday evening after the man, who previously told a dispatcher he was armed, quickly took his hand out of his pocket and extended his arm at police, according to a statement released Tuesday.

The report provided new details into the lead-up to the officer-involved shooting and identified two officers who were there.

Little Rock police Tuesday identified officer Kalvin Snow as the shooter and officer Marcus Custer as a witness. Both are black police officers and both have been placed on administrative leave per department policy, police said.

Shooting victim Gary Johnson of Little Rock, who is also black, remained in critical but stable condition Tuesday evening, police said.

Officers were called to 35 Harrow Drive at 7:06 p.m. Monday after a man said he had killed "some people who were attempting to rob him," according to a statement the department released Tuesday.

According to the report, when officers arrived at the address, they were not able to find anybody at the house.

About 7:24 p.m., the department received a second call from the man, who said 34 Harrow Drive, across the street from 35 Harrow Drive, was the correct address, according to the statement.

Officers were also told by a police dispatcher that the caller was armed with two handguns. The report stated the man said he was armed with a 9mm pistol and a Desert Eagle .45-caliber pistol.

According to the report, the man also said he could hear people inside his residence.

Police said officers arrived on scene at around 7:30 p.m. and found Johnson on the front porch of 34 Harrow Drive.

According to the statement, the officers repeatedly ordered Johnson to take his hands out of his pockets, but he refused to comply.

Johnson then moved off the porch and quickly walked into the street, the statement said.

Johnson then "removed one hand from his jacket quickly and extended his arm at the officer," according to the report.

The statement said Snow feared that Johnson had a handgun and shot him.

"Mr. Johnson fell to the ground," according to the report. "Mr. Johnson then extends his hand again at the officer and [Snow] fired his weapon again."

Police did not find a firearm on Johnson.

Lt. Steve McClanahan, spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department, said dashboard camera video and body-microphone audio captured the shooting, but police are not releasing it because the shooting is under investigation.

Little Rock Police Chief Kenton Buckner said Monday night that police believe the shooting victim was the man who called police to the residence.

JJ Spears, 20, lives on Harrow Drive and said Monday evening he had just walked into his house when he heard someone tell a person to get down on the ground.

"They were saying that multiple times," he said Monday evening.

Spears said he heard multiple shots outside.

After the shots rang out, Spears said he again heard a person outside say to get down on the ground. When he looked outside, he saw a person lying on the ground.

Roberta Mallette said she was inside her house on Harrow Drive Monday evening when she heard about four to five gunshots, she said.

"I had never heard them that loud before," Mallette said.

Mallette went outside to see a man lying on the ground and two police officers.

"At one time I thought he was dead," she said of the shooting victim, because he had stopped moving.

A woman who lives at 34 Harrow Drive was yelling and running in and out of the residence, she said.

"She kept saying 'No one called you,'" to the officers, Mallette said, mentioning that the woman did not seem to know another person had called 911 from the residence.

Mallette, who said she has lived in the neighborhood since 1994, said the area is quiet besides the occasional property crime.

This is the fifth shooting involving a Little Rock police officer this year and the third by an on-duty officer. Only one of the shootings resulted in a fatality.

In late October, Little Rock officer Dennis Hutchins shot and killed 46-year-old Roy Richards while responding to a report of a disturbance in downtown Little Rock.

The first on-duty officer-involved shooting of the year came in September when officer Matthew Thomas shot Lloyd St. Clair while serving a search warrant at the man's home off Arkansas 365.

Little Rock officer Lora Montano shot a man in March when he broke into her Conway home, according to previous report. Conway police identified Herschel Lamoyne Brigance as the intruder and he was charged with residential burglary.

In January, officer Shawn Bakr was working off-duty as a security guard at a Red Lobster restaurant when he exchanged gunfire with three armed robbers, according to previous reports. Bakr, who wounded one of the robbers, was shot in the shoulder during the gunfight.

Metro on 12/07/2016