2 Hogs make SEC freshman team

— Two Arkansas defensive players were named to the all-SEC freshman team Thursday.

Defensive lineman McTelvin Agim and linebacker De'Jon Harris made the teams, which were voted on by the league's head coaches. Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own players.

Agim had 25 tackles, including 2.5 sacks while playing in all 12 games. He tied for second on the team with five tackles for loss.

Harris' role increased after Arkansas' leading tackler Dre Greenlaw suffered a broken foot against Alabama in October. Harris finished the season with 34 tackles, including a sack, and also had a forced fumble.

2016 SEC All-Freshman Team

Offense

TE - Isaac Nauta, Georgia

OL - Jonah Williams, Alabama

Jawaan Taylor, Florida

Greg Little, Ole Miss

Logan Stenberg, Kentucky

C - Erik McCoy, Texas A&M

WR - Dimetrios Mason, Missouri

Van Jefferson, Ole Miss

QB - Jalen Hurts, Alabama

RB - Benny Snell Jr., Kentucky

Trayveon Williams, Texas A&M

AP - Jonathan Johnson, Missouri

Defense

DL - Jabari Zuniga, Florida

Marlon Davidson, Auburn

Ed Alexander, LSU

McTelvin Agim, Arkansas*

Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State*

LB - Leo Lewis, Mississippi State

Devin White, LSU

De'Jon Harris, Arkansas

DB - Javaris Davis, Auburn

Nigel Warrior, Tennessee

Ronnell Perkins, Missouri

Jaylon Jones, Ole Miss

Special Teams

PK - Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia

P - Josh Growden, LSU

RS - Jonathan Johnson, Missouri

*-Denotes a tie