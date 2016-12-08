Home /
2 Hogs make SEC freshman team
By Matt Jones
This article was published today at 2:08 p.m.
PHOTO BY JASON IVESTER
2016 All-SEC Hogs
DL McTelvin Agim (Freshman)
LB De'Jon Harris (Freshman)
C Frank Ragnow (2nd, AP)
OT Dan Skipper (1st, AP/Coaches)
RB Rawleigh Williams (1st, AP/2nd, Coaches)
FAYETTEVILLE — Two Arkansas defensive players were named to the all-SEC freshman team Thursday.
Defensive lineman McTelvin Agim and linebacker De'Jon Harris made the teams, which were voted on by the league's head coaches. Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own players.
Agim had 25 tackles, including 2.5 sacks while playing in all 12 games. He tied for second on the team with five tackles for loss.
Harris' role increased after Arkansas' leading tackler Dre Greenlaw suffered a broken foot against Alabama in October. Harris finished the season with 34 tackles, including a sack, and also had a forced fumble.
2016 SEC All-Freshman Team
Offense
TE - Isaac Nauta, Georgia
OL - Jonah Williams, Alabama
Jawaan Taylor, Florida
Greg Little, Ole Miss
Logan Stenberg, Kentucky
C - Erik McCoy, Texas A&M
WR - Dimetrios Mason, Missouri
Van Jefferson, Ole Miss
QB - Jalen Hurts, Alabama
RB - Benny Snell Jr., Kentucky
Trayveon Williams, Texas A&M
AP - Jonathan Johnson, Missouri
Defense
DL - Jabari Zuniga, Florida
Marlon Davidson, Auburn
Ed Alexander, LSU
McTelvin Agim, Arkansas*
Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State*
LB - Leo Lewis, Mississippi State
Devin White, LSU
De'Jon Harris, Arkansas
DB - Javaris Davis, Auburn
Nigel Warrior, Tennessee
Ronnell Perkins, Missouri
Jaylon Jones, Ole Miss
Special Teams
PK - Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia
P - Josh Growden, LSU
RS - Jonathan Johnson, Missouri
*-Denotes a tie
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: 2 Hogs make SEC freshman team
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.