2 rob Little Rock liquor store at gunpoint, take employee's wallet, police say

Two armed assailants pointed pistols at a Little Rock liquor store employee during a robbery Wednesday night, police said.

The 55-year-old clerk at Colony West Liquor, 10300 N. Rodney Parham Road, told authorities that he was behind the counter at 7 p.m. when two robbers walked through the store's back door and brandished semi-automatic pistols at him.

The robbers then demanded money, and the employee handed over money he had on the counter while preparing to make the "nightly drop," according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

One of the assailants, who was wearing a dark ski mask, dark shirt and camouflage pants, made a second demand for the clerk's wallet, to which the employee complied, authorities said.

The other robber, described as wearing a white-and-black long-sleeve shirt with a hood and dark-colored pants, picked up the wallet while standing by the back door.

Both, described as black males, then fled on foot out of the door and headed south, the clerk told police.

One of the robbers stands about 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 170 pounds while the other stands 6 feet tall and weights 170 pounds.

The pistols were listed in the report as dark-colored and silver.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.