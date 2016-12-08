2nd Georgia officer dies day after being shot; suspect found dead

A second Georgia police officer has died a day after being shot alongside a fellow officer while responding to a domestic dispute report.

Charles Patterson, president of Georgia Southwestern State University, said in a statement Thursday evening that campus police officer Jody Smith died from his injuries. Smith had been airlifted to a hospital after the shootings Wednesday in Americus, about 130 miles south of Atlanta.

Also killed in the attack was Americus police officer Nicholas Smarr. Fellow officers said the two men had been close friends since boyhood.

The suspected gunman, Minquell Lembrick, was found dead Thursday morning at a home where he was hiding. A telephone tip led police to the residence. Americus Police Chief Mark Scott said it appeared Lembrick shot himself as the first officers arrived.