Home /
Actor Judge Reinhold arrested at Dallas airport checkpoint
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 5:56 p.m.
DALLAS — Actor Judge Reinhold has been arrested on a disorderly conduct charge after a confrontation with security agents at Dallas Love Field.
A Dallas Police Department statement said the 59-year-old actor was arrested Thursday afternoon after Transportation Security Administration employees reported that he refused to submit to a screening at a checkpoint.
Reinhold's attorney, Steve Stodghill, told The Dallas Morning News that Reinhold cleared security but his bag raised an alarm. He was taken aside by airport security for a pat-down and resisted.
Reinhold was taken to the Dallas County jail for booking. Disorderly conduct is punishable by a fine of up to $500.
Reinhold is remembered mainly for roles in such 1980s movies as Fast Times at Ridgemont High.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Actor Judge Reinhold arrested at Dallas airport checkpoint
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.