Thursday, December 08, 2016, 7:30 p.m.

Actor Judge Reinhold arrested at Dallas airport checkpoint

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 5:56 p.m.

PHOTO BY AP PHOTO/DAN STEINBERG, FILE

In a Saturday, June 4, 2011, file photo, Judge Reinhold arrives at the Spike TV Guys Choice Awards in Culver City, Calif.

DALLAS — Actor Judge Reinhold has been arrested on a disorderly conduct charge after a confrontation with security agents at Dallas Love Field.

A Dallas Police Department statement said the 59-year-old actor was arrested Thursday afternoon after Transportation Security Administration employees reported that he refused to submit to a screening at a checkpoint.

Reinhold's attorney, Steve Stodghill, told The Dallas Morning News that Reinhold cleared security but his bag raised an alarm. He was taken aside by airport security for a pat-down and resisted.

Reinhold was taken to the Dallas County jail for booking. Disorderly conduct is punishable by a fine of up to $500.

Reinhold is remembered mainly for roles in such 1980s movies as Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

