WikiLeaks founder talks about sex case

LONDON -- Julian Assange, the WikiLeaks founder, offered a public account on Wednesday of events that led to a rape accusation against him in Sweden, saying he was innocent and had engaged in "consensual and enjoyable sex" with the accuser.

Last month, questions prepared by Swedish prosecutors were posed to Assange at the Ecuadorean Embassy in London, where he has been living since 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden over the rape accusation. The questions were asked by an Ecuadorean prosecutor under an agreement made by the two countries in August.

Assange on Wednesday released the answers he gave during the interview.

Assange, 45, has refused to go to Sweden to face the rape accusation for fear, he says, of being extradited to the United States. No formal charges have been filed against him.

In the statement detailing his account of his relationship with his accuser, referred to as "SW," whom he met in August 2010, Assange railed against Swedish authorities, saying he had been forced to endure "six years of unlawful, politicized detention without charge."

He said that, as a result of the U.S. government's aggressive stance toward WikiLeaks, his bank cards were blocked after he arrived in Sweden in 2010.

During his trip, he said, he met a woman, who "made it very clear that she wanted to have sexual intercourse with me." After having sex several times that night and the next morning, he said, they parted amicably. Several days later, he told investigators, he woke up "to the news that I had been arrested in my absence for 'rape' and that the police were 'hunting' all over Stockholm for me."

Italian premier's resignation accepted

ROME -- Italian Premier Matteo Renzi resigned Wednesday evening, after voters resoundingly rejected constitutional changes earlier in the week. He will stay in a caretaker's role at the request of Italy's president until a new government can be formed.

Renzi had first offered his resignation on Monday. President Sergio Mattarella, Italy's head of state, told him to stay in office until Parliament completed approval of the 2017 national budget.

A few hours after the budget was passed Wednesday, Renzi returned to the Quirinal presidential palace, where Mattarella accepted the resignation of the man who in February 2014 became Italy's youngest premier at age 39.

A presidential palace official, Ugo Zampetti, told reporters that Mattarella would begin consultations today with the heads of Parliament's two chambers, as well as with former President Giorgio Napolitano.

Hunt on after U.S. pilot ejects from jet

TOKYO -- A U.S. Marine Corps pilot ejected Wednesday from an F/A-18 jet in southern Japan, and search-and-rescue efforts were underway, the U.S. military said.

The aircraft was on a regular training mission at the time of the incident, which occurred about 120 miles southeast of Iwakuni, the Marine Corps said in a statement.

Japan's Defense Ministry said Japanese military vessels and aircraft had joined the search. It said the F/A-18 had been flying with another Marine Corps jet.

The Marine Corps said the aircraft was assigned to the 1st Marine Aircraft Wing in Okinawa.

NATO loses 150 officers from Turkey

BRUSSELS -- NATO's top military officer said Wednesday that about 150 Turkish officers have been recalled or retired from the alliance's high command since a failed coup attempt in Turkey, placing a significant burden on his staff.

U.S. Army Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti said losing so many seasoned officers had placed "an extra load on our remaining people" and that "it obviously has an impact on their military."

"I had talented, capable people here, and I'm taking a degradation on my staff," he said.

In rare public comments about the July coup attempt's effect at NATO, Scaparrotti also expressed concern about the welfare of the departed officers and their families. He said the chief of Turkey's army had assured him they would be treated well.

Turkey, a NATO ally, has opened a large-scale crackdown on followers and institutions it thinks are linked to U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, accused by Ankara of masterminding the failed July 15 plot to topple the government.

