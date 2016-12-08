Bank’s donation provides wreaths

— For the first time, every headstone at the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery in North Little Rock will be covered with a wreath during the Wreaths Across America wreath-laying ceremony, a national movement to honor veterans during the holiday season.

Thanks to a $16,000 donation from First Arkansas Bank & Trust, a total of 5,100 wreaths will be placed at the cemetery and its columbarium during this year’s ceremony at 11 a.m. Dec. 17. The donation was made to Arkansas Run for the Fallen, an organization spearheaded by Bubba Beason and Angela Beason of Beebe. Arkansas Run for the Fallen raises money for Wreaths Across America and promotes awareness of Arkansas military service members who have died while serving since 9/11.

“The mission of Wreaths Across America is to remember the fallen, honor those who serve and teach our children the value of freedom,” Beason said.

Larry Wilson, CEO of First Arkansas Bank and Trust, said there weren’t enough donations to sponsor all the wreaths, so the bank, which has its main branch in Jacksonville, wanted to step up and help.

“We are excited to participate in this appreciation of our veterans, who are very dear,” he said. “It’s great that we continue to acknowledge the contribution that veterans have made to this community and to our country.”

In 2014, the cemetery had 181 wreaths laid during the ceremony as a result of sponsors and donations; in 2015, 4,100 wreaths were sponsored, but that wasn’t enough to cover every headstone.

Pam Wassom, mother of Dan Wassom, who served in the Air National Guard and died while using his body to shield his children from danger during the 2014 Vilonia tornado, said she is happy with the donation.

“I’m just grateful because I’ve been keeping track of [Wreaths Across America] ever since it really got going this year, hoping there would be enough donated because our servicemen need to be remembered,” she said. “They say you die two deaths: one in your initial death and one when your name is never spoken again. I want to make sure that my son never truly dies.”

Beason said the Dec. 17 wreath-laying ceremony is open to the public and is child friendly.

“I’m just grateful that somebody pulled through and was able to give enough for every single wreath for every single veteran,” Wassom said.

For more information, call (501) 837-6568 or email arkansasrunforthefallen@gmail.com.

