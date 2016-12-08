Judge dismisses charges related to wrongful arrest of Arkansas high school football player

BENTONVILLE -- A Benton County circuit judge Tuesday dismissed the criminal case involving the wrongful arrest of Terrance Rock and ordered the court documents sealed.

Rock, 18, of Fayetteville was arrested Nov. 15 in connection with residential burglary and theft of property, both felonies. He was released from the Benton County Jail the next day on a $10,000 bond.

Centerton Police Chief Cody Harper later acknowledged Rock was wrongfully arrested and apologized in a Nov. 18 news release. Police confused Rock with another person, Lance Cox, Rock's attorney, said after the arrest.

Cox said Rock and his family thanks Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green for ending the case without requiring Rock to appear in court.

"I would also like to thank the Benton County prosecuting attorney and his office for working very diligently to get to the bottom of what was an incredibly poor and incomplete investigation by the Centerton Police Department," Cox said. "Mr. Rock's case proves that facts are not always what they appear to be and why due process and the right of discovery are so critically important in any just society."

Carrie Dobbs, deputy prosecutor, filed a motion last week requesting charges against Rock be dismissed.

Centerton police arrested Rock at Fayetteville High School, where he's a student, Cox said. Police didn't interview Rock before they arrested him, according to Cox. Rock, a senior running back on the football team, helped lead Fayetteville to the Class 7A football title with a win over North Little Rock on Friday.

The arrest came from an incident in September where a Centerton man claimed Rock and two teens stole items from his home, according to a probable cause affidavit. The man reported stolen speakers, a cellphone charger and two watches, according to the affidavit.

Harper said in the release the man's child identified one of the juveniles by name and the other two via Instagram. Harper also said in the release a juvenile came forward after Rock's arrest and reported his guilt to a Fayetteville football team staff member. The juvenile has a similar physical appearance as Rock, the release stated. Police identified Rock as a suspect through Instagram, but it wasn't Rock 's account.

Harper announced last week that a sergeant was fired and another officer was disciplined in connection with the case. He did not release the name of two involved.

The arrest affidavit was not sent to the prosecutor's officer to be reviewed before Rock was arrested, Harper said.

NW News on 12/08/2016