Cold air to linger into weekend; single-digit temperatures possible in part of state

Low temperatures are expected to fall into the teens and 20s across Arkansas on Thursday night as cold air settles into the state over much of the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Single-digit temperatures are possible over isolated northern portions of the state, according to an advisory Thursday morning.

Charles Dalton, a meteorologist at the agency's North Little Rock office, said temperatures will struggle to get to around 40 degrees Thursday in central Arkansas.

The temperature in Little Rock around 11:20 a.m. was 36 degrees.

At that time, readings were lowest in the state’s northwest, with cities such as Rogers, Bentonville and Springdale having temperatures in the mid-20s.

High temperatures Friday are forecast to be in the mid-30s and low 40s across the state. Lows will fall into the 20s, and conditions are expected to be clear and dry with calm winds, Dalton said.

The cool weather will continue Saturday, with highs in the 30s and 40s ahead of another system that will bring rain Saturday night into Sunday.

On Sunday, highs are expected to warm up into the 50s, according to the weather service.

Dalton said no wintry precipitation is expected as part of that system.

The start of the cold blast Wednesday night brought flurries to Wonderland Christmas Tree Farm in Pea Ridge and other areas of Northwest Arkansas, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

Dalton said the outlook for the middle of December calls for an "active pattern" with colder air across the state.