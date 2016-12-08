COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

Dec. 10

The Gingerbread Man

HEBER SPRINGS — The Heber Springs Elementary School’s Home Instruction for Parents of Preschool Youngsters [HIPPY] Program will present The Gingerbread Man at 11 a.m. at the Heber Springs High School Performing Arts Center. There is no admission charge, and the community is invited. The play is a production of the Arkansas Arts Center Children’s Theatre on Tour program in Little Rock. For more information, call Julan Wood, director of the local HIPPY program, at (501) 362-7580.

Gracepoint Church Ladies Bazaar

BEEBE — The Gracepoint Church Ladies Bazaar will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the church, 3110 Arkansas 31 S. A wide variety of items will be available for purchase on Snowflake Lane. For more information, call the church at (501) 882-0901.

Old Fashioned Family Christmas Party

BATESVILLE — The Old Independence Regional Museum, 380 S. Ninth St., between Boswell and Vine streets, will host its 10th annual Old Fashioned Family Christmas Party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. Guests are invited to visit stations throughout the museum where volunteers and staff members will help them decorate sugar cookies, create paper roses and 3-D paper snowflake ornaments, and make salt-dough ornaments, as well as other old-fashioned decorations for the tree. The museum gift shop will be open, and “Santa’s helpers” will assist children in gift selection for their families.

Holiday Card Printmaking Workshop

BATESVILLE — The Batesville Area Arts Council’s Gallery on Main, 226 E. Main St., will host a Holiday Card Printmaking Workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Local artist and Lyon College professor Dustyn Bork will teach the art of relief carving and printing. BAAC will provide supplies needed to print 10 cards and envelopes. Participants can create their own designs or choose from predesigned images. Preregistration is required. For more information, call (870) 793-3382, or visit www.batesvilleareaartscouncil.org to register.

Second Saturday Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Second Saturday Bingo will take place at 21 Park Road. Play will begin with Quickfire games at 5:30 p.m. There will be a concession stand with homemade desserts.

Beebe Christmas Festival

BEEBE — The Beebe Christmas Festival will begin at 5:30 p.m. in Daniel Park. The festival will offer music, refreshments, train rides and a visit from Santa Claus. Admission is free. For more information, call (501) 882-8135.

Dec. 11

Lunch and a Movie

JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville Museum of Military History, 100 Veterans Circle, will serve a light lunch at 1 p.m., followed by a showing of the movie Tora Tora Tora! as a commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. The movie tells the story from both the American and Japanese perspectives. Anyone who enjoys history or wants to learn about Pearl Harbor is invited to attend. There is no admission charge, but donations will be accepted, and RSVPs are required. For more information, call (501) 241-1943 or email jaxmilmuseum@gmail.com.

Dec. 12

Retired Teachers Meeting

BATESVILLE — The Independence County Retired Teachers will meet at 9 a.m. for brunch at Elizabeth’s Restaurant, 231 E. Main St. A Lyon College vocalist will provide entertainment. All are welcome.

ONGOING

Health Information Technology Program

MELBOURNE — Ozarka College is accepting students for the Health Information Technology Program for the spring 2017 semester. Classes will begin Jan. 9, and the HIT classes are all online. Students may earn a technical certificate or an Associate of Applied Science degree. The certificate allows students to obtain entry-level employment in the health-record departments of hospitals, clinics, government facilities and other medical facilities. An AAS degree equips students to process data and work in transcription, diagnosis and procedural coding for medical offices and hospitals. To apply for the HIT program and to register for courses, contact the office of admissions at (870) 368-2024 or admissions@ozarka.edu.

EMT Program

ASH FLAT — Ozarka College in Ash Flat is accepting students for the spring 2017 semester to the Emergency Medical Technician Program. Classes will begin Jan. 9, and EMT classes will meet from 5-9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Additional clinical hours will be required to complete the program. The one-semester program will be instructed by Andy Schisler, longtime employee and paramedic for Spring River Ambulance of Cherokee Village. To apply for the program and register for courses, contact Kim Whitten, director of Ozarka College-Ash Flat, at (870) 994-7273 or kwhitten@ozarka.edu.

Christian Service Center Christmas Shop

PINEVILLE — The Christian Service Center Thrift Store, on the south side of Arkansas 177, just west of the Arkansas 223 intersection, has opened its Christmas Shop in the building next door. The shop has Christmas trees, decorations, ornaments and lights, as well as Christmas-themed clothes, dishes and more. All the merchandise is at much lower prices than in retail stores. The CSC Thrift Store is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. Proceeds benefit needy individuals and families in the area, as well as local charities.

Family Fun Night Raffle

BATESVILLE — The Ozark Foothills Literacy Project is conducting a fundraiser, the Main St. Family Fun Night Raffle, to supply books and materials to the project’s students. Throughout December, raffle tickets are on sale at the literacy office at 156 S. Third St. and at the Melba Theater. The grand prize is a Family Fun Night package, including four tickets to the Melba Theater, a vintage Melba print, two $5 gift cards to Unique Nosh, a $10 certificate to the Paper Chase Bookstore, two free coffees from The Pinto and meals for a family of four at Big’s of Batesville. Tickets are $1 each, 5 for $3, or a book of 20 for $10. The winner will be announced after the first of the year. For more information about the Literacy Project or to purchase raffle tickets, call (870) 793-5912, email info@oflp.org or visit www.oflp.org.

Art Exhibition and Reception

BATESVILLE — An art exhibition by Nicholas Satinover will be on display through Jan. 20 in the Kresge Gallery at Lyon College. Satinover will exhibit print works from his Days Stay Buried series. There will be a closing reception Jan. 19 in the Kresge Gallery. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call (870) 307-7350.

12 Dogs of Christmas

BEEBE — During the 12 Dogs of Christmas event, which runs through Dec. 31, the first 12 dogs to be adopted will be free, compliments of the city of Beebe. All dogs that have already been spayed or neutered will be free during December. For more information or to visit dogs available for adoption, call (501) 882-8104 or stop by Beebe Animal Control, 1401 E. Center St.

Community Music Concert

BATESVILLE — Ed Casper leads a community music concert from 6-8 p.m. the first and third Mondays of each month in the Community Room at First Community Bank, on the corner of Harrison and St. Louis streets. The public is welcome to sing, play, request songs or listen at the free event. Kids are also welcome.

Opportunity for Bridge Players

BEEBE — Bridge players are needed at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. Beginners are welcome. For more information, call (501) 843-2930.

Beebe Caregivers Support Group

BEEBE — The Beebe Caregivers Support Group meets at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Shepherd’s Center of Beebe, 302 N. Main St. For more information, call Sandra Garrett at (501) 940-4021.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

CABOT — The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Cabot United Methodist Church, 2003 S. Pine St. For more information, call (501) 265-0027.

Year-Round Story Time

BATESVILLE — The Independence County Library, 368 E. Main St., hosts the Children’s Story Time at 10 a.m. every Wednesday. The event includes stories, videos and a craft time. Coordinator Katie Treubig said the program is aimed at entertaining preschoolers, but home-schooled school-age children are also welcome. For more information, call the library at (870) 793-8814.

Republicans Meeting

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club has regular get-togethers at noon the first and third Thursdays of the month at the Kingpin Sports Grill. Lions serve local communities and protect the planet. Club members provide children with eyeglasses, offer food for seniors and provide assistance during natural disasters. All are invited to attend the meetings.

Upcoming

AARP Smart Driver Safety Course

SEARCY — The PrimeTimes at Unity Health will host an AARP Smart Driver Safety Course from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 15 on the first floor of the Hubach Conference Center, 3214 E. Race Ave. The instructors are Bertie and Jerry Yates. The cost of the course is $15 for AARP members with an AARP card, and $20 for nonmembers. To register for the class, call Elizabeth Lever at (501) 278-3230.

Christmas Caroling

JUDSONIA — Calvary Chapel Searcy, an extension of Calvary Chapel Fort Lauderdale, will have its annual Christmas Caroling at the Oakdale Nursing Home, 101 Cynthia St. in Judsonia, at 3 pm. Dec. 24. Requested attire is Christmas sweaters for men and women, and Santa hats for men. For more information, call (501) 268-7540.

Associational Singing Cancellation

CAVE CITY — The Spring River Associational Singing in December has been canceled because of the Christmas holiday. The January singing will be at 6 p.m. Jan. 28 at Rings Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 2925 Arkansas 58, near Cave City, weather permitting. The Heavenly Highway 2nd Edition will be the primary book used. Light refreshments will be served, and the public is invited. For more information, contact John R. Way, president, at (870) 283-3292.

Unity Health Open House

SEARCY — Unity Health will have it 50th-anniversary open house, It Takes Everyone, at 2 p.m. Jan. 8 in the Unity Health-White County Medical Center Cafeteria, 3214 E. Race Ave. There will be a historical reveal and giveaway items. Everyone is welcome.

The Power of Teamwork

SEARCY — The Power of Teamwork, featuring Mike Matheny, St. Louis Cardinals manager, will take place at 7 p.m. Jan. 19 in the Searcy High School Performing Arts Center, 301 N. Ella. Tickets are $25 for general-admission seating and $100 for preferred seating in the reserved section. Sponsorship opportunities are available that include VIP seating and a reception with Matheny at 6 p.m. For sponsorship information, call Anna Brumfield, marketing coordinator, at (501) 278-3198. For tickets, visit unity-health.org, and click on the event icon in the bottom left column. All proceeds from the event will support the Unity Health Foundation.

To submit an item for the Calendar of Events, mail information to Calendar of Events, Three Rivers Edition, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR, 72203; send faxes to (501) 378-3500; or email trnews@arkansasonline.com. Deadlines for calendar-item submissions are noon Friday for Thursday editions and noon Tuesday for Sunday editions.