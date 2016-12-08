Congress scrambles to finish defense, stopgap spending bills

WASHINGTON — Congress scrambled Thursday to wrap-up unfinished business that includes a vote in the Senate on a sweeping defense policy bill and final action on a must-do spending measure to keep the government from shutting down at midnight Friday.

The Senate's top Democrat, Harry Reid of Nevada, delivered a long farewell speech as lawmakers prepared to exit Washington until January and the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump. Reid, who is retiring after three decades in the chamber, received testimonials and applause after an hour-plus speech.

The Senate is expected to pass the defense policy legislation by a comfortable margin a week after the House overwhelmingly approved the measure, 375-34. The bill rebuffs President Barack Obama's quest to shutter the prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, denies his bid to reduce the size of armed forces, and grants the troops a pay raise larger than the one their commander in chief recommended.

The government spending bill set for a vote in the House would keep the government running through April 28, along with $10 billion in supplemental war funding and $4 billion more for disaster relief for Louisiana and other states.

The legislation also includes provisions to help Flint, Mich., fix its lead-tainted water system and speed up next year's confirmation for retired Gen. James Mattis as Trump's defense secretary.

Also on deck in the House is separate legislation to authorize water projects that has sparked a major battle between environmentalists and agricultural interests over legislation to allow more of California's limited water resources to flow to Central Valley farmers hurt by the state's lengthy drought.

The two measures are the last major items on the House agenda before lawmakers leave for the year.

