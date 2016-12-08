'Freak' radiator accident led to deaths of two toddler sisters, mayor says

NEW YORK — Mayor Bill de Blasio says New York City is conducting a "rigorous" investigation into a "freak" radiator accident that led to the deaths of two toddler sisters.

De Blasio said Thursday that a "pained silence" filled the air when officials visited the Bronx apartment where 2-year-old Ibanez Ambrose and her 1-year-old sister, Scylee were fatally injured. He says the officials were surrounded by signs of a "warm and loving household."

De Blasio said something happened with a radiator valve Wednesday, releasing an "extraordinary" amount of steam.

Buildings commissioner Rick Chandler said he'd never seen anything like it in three decades of inspections.

The privately owned building was used to house homeless people. But the mayor said there's no indication the deaths were related to problems with the program.