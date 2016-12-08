Two teens charged in Tennessee blaze

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Authorities on Wednesday charged two teenagers in an east Tennessee wildfire that killed 14 people and destroyed or damaged more than 1,700 buildings in a tourism spot at the foot of the Great Smoky Mountains.

Officials offered few other specifics about how they think the two started a fire that razed buildings into charred scraps and carved a deadly path through the Gatlinburg area.

The teens face aggravated-arson charges in the fire that started in the Chimney Tops area of Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Nov. 23. That fire grew in the drought conditions and ultimately rode winds exceeding 87 mph into the Gatlinburg area last week. Authorities have not yet announced a dollar amount on the damage caused by the wildfire.

The teens are being held in a youth lockup in Sevier County. They are from Tennessee but not Sevier County, where the fires spread. Officials said state law prevents them from releasing more information about the suspects.

Speed of bus cited in crash fatal to 6

BALTIMORE -- The driver of a Baltimore school bus that careened into a transit bus, killing him and five others, was speeding, had a history of previous crashes and had suffered a seizure the week before, federal investigators said Wednesday.

Glenn Chappell was driving about 57 mph in a 30-mph zone -- nearly twice the speed limit -- when he struck a Ford Mustang from behind before colliding with an oncoming Maryland Transit Administration bus on Nov. 1, according to the National Transportation Safety Board's initial report.

Chappell, 67, was driving the school bus for AAAfordable LLC of Baltimore, which held a contract with Baltimore City Public Schools until Nov. 21 of this year. No children were on board at the time of the crash.

The transit bus driver and four passengers also were killed. Eleven people were injured.

While Chappell had a medical certificate allowing him to drive the school bus, he had not filed it with the Maryland Vehicle Administration, which made it illegal for him to be driving the bus, the report said.

Ohio's Kasich gets fetal-heartbeat bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- With a day left in their annual session, Ohio lawmakers Wednesday delivered to Gov. John Kasich a revived "heartbeat bill," which would bar abortions from the moment a fetus's heartbeat can be detected, which can be as early as five or six weeks from conception.

The measure doesn't include any exemptions for pregnancies resulting from rape or incest, but it would allow abortions necessary to save the life of a pregnant woman.

The legislation has drawn promises of legal challenges from the American Civil Liberties Union, even before Kasich decides whether to cast a veto. A similar Arkansas law, passed in 2013, was struck down in part earlier this year when the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear an appeal to overturn a lower court ruling.

Kasich, who ran for the GOP presidential nomination this year, has generally favored moderate restrictions on abortion.

A Section on 12/08/2016