Maumelle 5K proceeds provide scholarships

MAUMELLE — Despite its painful-sounding name, the second annual Run Like You’ve Been Stung Maumelle 5K is a whole lot of fun, said Alicia Gillen, executive director of the Maumelle Area Chamber of Commerce.

The race is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Sunday at Maumelle High School.

“You can walk it, run it, crawl it,” Gillen said with a laugh. Or, you can stay home. The event also welcomes virtual runners, who pay $25.

Gillen said organizers have a goal of 175 participants this year; last year, 147 people participated. The race is facilitated through the Maumelle

Chamber Educational Committee, and proceeds go toward scholarships for

Maumelle seniors. The first year, the committee awarded two $500 scholarships to Maumelle seniors. The students don’t have to attend Maumelle High School to qualify, Gillen said.

The 5K course will begin and end at the Maumelle High School football stadium and wind through the Maumelle Industrial Park. Advance registration is $25 for runners, $15 for students, $25 for virtual runners or $35 the day of the race. All participants will receive T-shirts, while supplies last, goody bags, refreshments and water. Registration can be done online at www.maumellechamber.com. Participants can pick up race packets from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at the chamber, 115 Audubon Drive, Suite 14, in the Town Centre Shopping Center.

Registration on race day will begin at noon at the stadium.

Prizes will be given for the first- and second-place finishers, male and female, in three categories: youth, teen and adult.

“Everyone who runs gets a medal,” Gillen said.

After the race, participants and supporters are invited to a Spirited Tailgate Experience in front of the stadium. Race sponsors will hand out free promotional items, food and drinks.

“Sponsors are going to be able to set up tents, have goodies and giveaways,” Gillen said.

National Junior Honor Society students at Maumelle Middle School created the race in 2015, Gillen said, as a community-service project.

Adley Barham, 14, is one of the students who helped create the race.

“We came up with the name because the middle school is called the Stingers, and the high school is called the Hornets. We wanted to incorporate both,” she said.

Adley, a daughter of Amber and Jason Barham of Maumelle, is being home-schooled this year.

The teenager said she plans to help set up for the race Saturday night and be there Sunday to give out medals. The atmosphere last year was “really fun,” she said, and it included a DJ, which will also be part of the festivities this year. It was rewarding to see the students’ hard work come together, she said.

Members of the chamber’s educational committee mentor National Junior Honor Society students.

Adley said Gillen is her mentor.

“She takes us around, and we get to talk to the businesses.

We get to call the business, work on our public speaking, learn how the businesses work,” Adley said.

Gillen said mentors teach the students about marketing strategies and business plans. Students make “cold calls” to companies and set up meetings.

“Once the meetings become a reality, they have to give a presentation,” Gillen said. She introduces the students, “and I turn it over, and they have to do the entire presentation.”

Gillen said the process teaches the students many skills, including communication.

She said her goal is to someday establish a youth leadership program.

For more information about the race, contact Gillen at (501) 851-9700 or alicia@maumellechamber.com, or go to the chamber’s website.

Senior writer Tammy Keith can be reached at (501) 327-0370 or tkeith@arkansasonline.com.