Mike Anderson previews North Florida

— Mike Anderson previews Arkansas' Saturday afternoon matchup with North Florida.

Mike Anderson

— "It's cold outside. Probably the coldest day of the winter thus far. But the good thing about basketball is it's played indoors."

— North Florida has played a tough schedule. Just lost by six at Syracuse. Has played Florida, LSU and others.

— They want to shoot 3s and layups. They've got size in the middle. They'll attack the pressure defense and let if fly.

— Thinks the approach is the reason Arkansas has been 52-2 at home in nonconference during his tenure. "Every game's a big game. These guys are going out and trying to play efficient basketball, playing hard and playing together. We recruit winners. I think that's the biggest key."

— "And we've got a great atmosphere" from the band to cheerleaders to fans.

— Daryl Macon made the statement that the fans that come make it seem like there's more in Bud Walton.

— There are things to clean up from Houston. Defensively, there were some breakdowns in full-court pressure. Some rotations that need to be worked on.

— The bench was outstanding. They probably outplayed the starters offensively and defensively. Disrupting on defense and moving the ball and cutting hard on offense.

— Need to continue to work on spacing and taking advantage of size. Thought Moses Kingsley played a finesse game in the first half and that's not who he is.

— Didn't think Jaylen Barford played with the same confidence. He can be a full-court player who puts pressure on defenses by going north and south.

— North Florida will be playing its fourth SEC team Saturday.

— Thinks Hogs have had a very good schedule.

— Improving on the glass and playing efficient on offense, which helps make up for not turning teams over like they have in the past.

— Thinks Dusty Hannahs is playing well. Thought he was pressing early on, but he seems more relaxed now. This year's team is different from last year. There's more balanced. He's still the leading scorer. "He took his first charge in three years here the other night and he let everybody know about it. He never even took a charge in practice."

— North Florida spreads out defenses and attacks. Has multiple players who can hurt defenses.

— Have to be prepared for long rebounds.

— Thought Arlando Cook played well against Houston. Played with grit. Was on the unit that gave the Hogs the lead both halves. His versatility is important. He's an energy, glue guy. Have to find minutes for him, but it takes some guys longer than others. Dustin Thomas is getting a lot of minutes, but he needs to find time for Cook, too.