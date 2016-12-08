• Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly is calling on President-elect Donald Trump's social media director to stop encouraging hostile elements among some of Trump's supporters. London's The Guardian reported that Kelly, at an event Monday in Washington, said that a small group of Trump supporters "really enjoys nastiness and threats." She said Dan Scavino, now a member of Trump's transition team, during the presidential campaign had the job "to stir these people up and that man needs to stop doing that." Scavino was highly critical of Kelly after she sparred with former House Speaker Newt Gingrich in October, over allegations of sexual misconduct made against Trump. Scavino tweeted that Kelly "made a total fool out of herself" and said "watch what happens to her after this election is over."

• Helen Mirren's acting inspirations involve fur and diapers. The Oscar-winning actress said she hopes to capture the magic of dogs and babies in her performances because "you cannot take your eyes off them ... they are fantastic." Mirren, 71, spoke earlier this week at a Manhattan lunch celebrating her AARP magazine cover for December/January. The actress, who is starring as Death in this month's Collateral Beauty movie, tried to offer an explanation as to how she's maintained her longevity in Hollywood. She credited her work in theater and the fact that she never had any interest in being a movie star. But Mirren said she was able to "let go" and not focus on trying to be what she may have once been -- a problem she sees for other actors her age. "They're clinging on to what they were, and they aren't that anymore," she said. And while Mirren is celebrated for her looks as well as her acting, she dismissed the notion of being a sex symbol: "I would argue ... I'm so not that," adding that label "is just something that gets hung on your backpack, and you can never get it off."

• Another Beckham has stepped into the limelight. Cruz Beckham, the 11-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham, has released his debut single, a holiday-themed pop track titled "If Every Day Was Christmas." Cruz previewed the song Wednesday on Britain's Capital FM. He said the song contained "two of my favorite things: singing and Christmas." Father David said he was "really proud." Proceeds from the sale of the single will go to a charity for disadvantaged children. Cruz Beckham is being managed by Scooter Braun, who shepherded Justin Bieber from teen YouTube sensation to global stardom. Former soccer star David Beckham and Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer Victoria have three other children: Brooklyn, 17; Romeo, 14; and 5-year-old Harper.

