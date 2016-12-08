Downtown Little Rock hotel remodel to wrap up in March

Renovations of the 150-room Holiday Inn Presidential at 600 Interstate 30 in Little Rock have begun and are expected to be completed in March.

Each floor of the hotel is being updated. Renovations include changes in the carpet, furniture and beds, as well as a complete remodeling of the hotel lobby and restaurant.

Hotel director of sales Anna Oberste said room renovations are expected to be complete in January. Mid-March is the planned completion date for lobby and first-floor updates.

Oberste said the renovation is a "multimillion" dollar project, but referred specific questions about the cost to LTD Hospitality of Chesapeake, Va. A message left for the company's corporate sales manager was not returned by Wednesday evening.

"We're not rebranding, we'll still be the Holiday Inn Presidential," Oberste said. "It is a complete remodel. All rooms will be updated. About the only things we're not replacing in the rooms are the showers and the toilets. Those were replaced a few years ago."

Larry Carpenter sold the hotel property in February for $8.5 million. A parking lot for the hotel sold in a separate transaction for $200,000. Entities affiliated with Centura Capital LLC of Conshohocken, Pa., purchased the hotel and parking lot.

Carpenter purchased the property in 2002 for $2.5 million.

-- Chris Bahn