Osabuohien sees increased interest after move

Forward Gabriel Osabuohien wanted increased exposure to college coaches and he feels like he’s accomplished that by enrolling at Southwest Christian Academy in Little Rock.

Osabuohien, 6-8, 215, of Toronto arrived in Arkansas in August and has seen interest from schools like Arkansas, Missouri, TCU, UALR, Western Kentucky, St. Bonaventure and others.

He credited several factors in the increase interest, including Southwest Christian Coach Charles Baker.

“Definitely mission accomplished,” Osabuohien said. “I came down here to a great program and Coach Baker is a great coach and it’s great exposure and a great schedule and I definitely get better everyday. It’s probably the best thing that can happen to an international kid that wants to play basketball on the next level.”

Osabuohien is averaging 9 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals for the talent-rich Lions. Playing along side forward Mladen Armus, 6-10, 215, of Belgrade, Serbia and Oral Robert forward signee Emir Ahmedic, 6-8, 250 of Sarajevo, Bosnia has allowed him to show his versatility.

“Last year, I played more of a four,” Osabuohien said. “I played big because there wasn’t much size, coming here I play with 6-9 and 6-10 and it gives me the ability to play on the wing. It’’s helped me become more versatile to play all positions on the next level.”

The Hogs have watched Osabuohien and Armus three times this season with Battle of the Border in Little Rock over the weekend being the latest. Arkansas associate head coach Melvin Watkins saw Osabuohien help Southwest Christian defeat Genesis Academy of Memphis 77-54 on Friday by scoring 16 points.

Watkins communicates with Osabuohien on a regular basis.

“He sent me a motivational text before the game,” he said. “He sends a motivational text almost everyday.”

Baker said schools from the SEC and PAC-12 have been inquiring about Osabuohien.

"He’s had a wide variety of people calling about him,” Baker said. “Arizona State has been calling a lot. The people from the SEC that have been calling haven’t seen him yet.”

Osabuohien said he and Armus will likely visit Arkansas in January.

“We’re suppose to drive up there,” he said.

He said the Hogs’ style of play fits his skill set.

“They like to push the ball and their forwards are very versatile,” Osabuohien said. “I could play the four multiple positions. That’s one of the best things about me I can play the three or the four.”