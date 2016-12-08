Pakistani plane crashes in village; all 47 aboard die

ABBOTTABAD, Pakistan -- A plane belonging to Pakistan's national carrier crashed and burst into flames on Wednesday, killing all 47 people on board, the airline chairman and police said.

According to senior police officer Khurram Rasheed, the plane crashed in a village in the district of Abbottabad, 45 miles northwest of the capital, Islamabad. The small twin-propeller aircraft was traveling from the city of Chitral to Islamabad when it crashed shortly after takeoff.

He said the rescue work is over and that the remains of the passengers had been transported to a hospital, where doctors were performing DNA tests to identify the victims.

Daniyal Gilani, the spokesman for Pakistan International Airlines, said the plane had lost touch with the control tower before the crash. He said the plane was carrying 42 passengers and five crew members.

Two Austrians and a Chinese citizen were among the dead, he said.

Pakistan International has released names of passengers, who included Junaid Jamshed, a famous singer-turned-Islamic preacher.

"There are no survivors. All passengers and members of crew are dead," Azam Sehgal, chairman of Pakistan International Airlines, said at a news conference at the Islamabad airport late Wednesday. He said the plane's black-box recorder had been found.

Sehgal said the pilot of the plane told the control tower at 4:09 p.m. that an engine had developed a technical fault. Moments later he made a "mayday call," shortly before the plane disappeared.

Sehgal said the plane was fit to fly and it was unclear what caused the crash.

TV footage showed debris from the plane and a fire at the site of the crash. The footage showed villagers collecting the remains of the passengers and covering the bodies with cloths.

Several bodies were later transported to Ayub Medical Complex, where mourning relatives began arriving to receive the remains.

Among such mourners was tearful Ghulam Rasool Khan, 24, who said his brother, Umair Khan, was on board the plane.

Ghulam Khan asked police to allow him to identify his brother's body. However, police officer Iqbal Khan told him there was no point in going to the mortuary, as "there is nothing left which you can recognize."

Ghulam Khan said he had heard that the plane was not fit to fly. "It is a murder and I want to know who killed my brother," he said.

Altaf Hussain, a rescue worker who transported the remains of passengers in an ambulance, said the crash site smelled of burned flesh and oil, and that body parts were scattered everywhere.

"We collected the burned bones of the ill-fated passengers and wrapped them in cloth," he said.

Ambulance driver Duray Hussain said the remains of the passengers were "beyond recognition."

One official, Farman Ghori, was crying outside the hospital, saying he saw the faces of two toddlers among the remains. "Oh God, I never saw such a tragedy," Ghori said.

Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif expressed his "deep grief and sorrow" over the crash.

In a statement, he said "the entire nation is deeply saddened over today's unfortunate crash and shares the grief of the families who lost their dear ones."

Plane crashes are not uncommon in Pakistan. About 150 people were killed in a crash in the hills of Islamabad in 2010. In 2015, a military helicopter carrying several diplomats also crashed in the country's north, killing eight people. A private plane crashed near Islamabad because of bad weather in 2012, killing all 127 people on board.

Information for this article was contributed by Riaz Khan and Aqeel Ahmed of The Associated Press.

A Section on 12/08/2016