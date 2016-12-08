Police: Former coach at Arkansas junior high school accused in sex case involving students

A former coach at an Arkansas junior high school is facing charges of sexual indecency with a child and sexual assault in a case involving students, authorities said.

Sheridan Police Department detective Mike Thomas said Tyler Pickett, 27, was arrested Thursday.

Pickett faces charges that include nine counts of sexual indecency with a child and three counts of first-degree sexual assault.

Pickett was a baseball coach at Sheridan Junior High School, Thomas said. The case involved three victims who were students, and the crimes are alleged to have occurred between May and the second week of August, the detective added.

An online resume on LinkedIn for a Tyler Pickett listed him as being an assistant baseball coach at the school beginning in June 2015.

A spokesman for the Sheridan School District said Thursday that Pickett was "no longer employed" there, though additional details weren't immediately available.