Police: Little Rock woman's ex-boyfriend threatens her, pulls 'possible gun' while driving

A 24-year-old Little Rock woman told police her ex-boyfriend threatened her with a possible weapon while he was driving her car early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The victim said it happened shortly after 1 a.m. as the 25-year-old ex-boyfriend was driving with her in the car near the McDonald's on Rodney Parham Road east of Interstate 430.

According to a Little Rock Police Department report, the man reached in a bag and pulled out a "possible gun" before threatening to kill the victim and demanding she get out of the vehicle.

Police say the woman refused, at which point the man drove "at a high rate of speed" to an alley off Dennison Street. The report didn't indicate a precise location.

The man got out there and ran off. The victim told detectives her bank card and ID were missing, and her ex-boyfriend may have taken them, according to the report.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.