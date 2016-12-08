'Seeing eye camel' acts as guide for blind horse at zoo

WINSLOW, Maine — A horse and a camel at a Maine petting zoo have formed an unlikely friendship.

The 5-year-old camel, Caesar, at the Pony X-Press Zoo in Winslow has become a guide for Dolly the horse, who is blind.

The zoo's Ed Papsis told WGME-TV Dolly's probably the only horse with "a seeing eye camel."

He said Caesar needed the company of another animal and Dolly needed a guide, so the two were put together, and they bonded. Dolly relies on the camel and follows him around. She whinnies for him if he's not nearby, and he bellows back for her.