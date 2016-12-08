Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, December 08, 2016, 1:28 p.m.

State lawmaker files bill to prohibit cellphones in Arkansas schools

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 11:17 a.m.

An Arkansas lawmaker has filed a bill that would prohibit cellphones and other portable electronic devices in Arkansas public schools.

House Bill 1036, which was filed by Rep. Kim Hendren, R-Gravette, on Wednesday, would disallow students from having a range of devices — smartphones, mobile phones, pagers, beepers, portable game consoles and digital cameras — while at school.

The bill also directs school districts to create a "secure, designated area" for students to place their electronic devices during the day. It says any devices found on students during school would be "subject to forfeiture."

The proposal allows possession of the devices during an emergency or any other reason "as determined by the school district."

The 91st General Assembly convenes Jan. 9.

4concernedcitizens says... December 8, 2016 at 1:13 p.m.

Get back to work. This is useless legislation.

Arkansas Online