Home /
Style: The darkness on the edge of town
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 11:25 a.m.
Tom Ford’s Nocturnal Animals is being marketed as a thriller — and it is, but it’s also something else: a sober and precisely arranged study of the evil ordinary people do. Meanwhile, John McNaughton’s 30-year-old Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer is an unnerving calm reflection on the casual depravity of the predator class. Both get examined in this Friday’s Style section, by, respectively, our critics Piers Marchant and Philip Martin.
Marchant also reviews John Madden’s Miss Sloane, while Dan Lybarger focuses on the seasonal notion Office Christmas Party, a comedy about irresponsible adults and ruminant mammals. There’s also Karen Martin on the latest in home video and more, so pick up your copy of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Style: The darkness on the edge of town
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.