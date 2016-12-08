Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, December 08, 2016, 1:30 p.m.

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Style: The darkness on the edge of town

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff

This article was published today at 11:25 a.m.

Tom Ford’s Nocturnal Animals is being marketed as a thriller — and it is, but it’s also something else: a sober and precisely arranged study of the evil ordinary people do. Meanwhile, John McNaughton’s 30-year-old Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer is an unnerving calm reflection on the casual depravity of the predator class. Both get examined in this Friday’s Style section, by, respectively, our critics Piers Marchant and Philip Martin.

Marchant also reviews John Madden’s Miss Sloane, while Dan Lybarger focuses on the seasonal notion Office Christmas Party, a comedy about irresponsible adults and ruminant mammals. There’s also Karen Martin on the latest in home video and more, so pick up your copy of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

