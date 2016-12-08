WATCH: Surveillance video shows armed robbery at Little Rock auto parts store

Little Rock police have released surveillance video of an armed robbery at an auto parts store last month.

The video from the Nov. 9 holdup shows the masked gunman enter the AutoZone at 5609 Baseline Road and point a handgun at an employee while demanding cash from the registers.

The robber is described as a black man with an athletic build in his early-to-mid 20s who stands between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-10.

Anyone with information is asked to call authorities.