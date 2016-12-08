Home / Latest News /
WATCH: Surveillance video shows armed robbery at Little Rock auto parts store
This article was published today at 10:09 a.m.
Little Rock police have released surveillance video of an armed robbery at an auto parts store last month.
The video from the Nov. 9 holdup shows the masked gunman enter the AutoZone at 5609 Baseline Road and point a handgun at an employee while demanding cash from the registers.
The robber is described as a black man with an athletic build in his early-to-mid 20s who stands between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-10.
Anyone with information is asked to call authorities.
