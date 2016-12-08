Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, December 08, 2016, 10:26 a.m.

WATCH: Surveillance video shows armed robbery at Little Rock auto parts store

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 10:09 a.m.

this-screenshot-from-surveillance-video-released-by-the-little-rock-police-department-shows-a-nov-9-armed-robbery-at-a-little-rock-autozone

This screenshot from surveillance video released by the Little Rock Police Department shows a Nov. 9 armed robbery at a Little Rock AutoZone.

Little Rock police have released surveillance video of an armed robbery at an auto parts store last month.

The video from the Nov. 9 holdup shows the masked gunman enter the AutoZone at 5609 Baseline Road and point a handgun at an employee while demanding cash from the registers.

The robber is described as a black man with an athletic build in his early-to-mid 20s who stands between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-10.

Anyone with information is asked to call authorities.

Arkansas Online