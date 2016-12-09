21-year-old Arkansan arrested in months-ago shooting that injured 2, police say

A Fayetteville man who police say injured two people in a July shooting was arrested Thursday, according to Sgt. Craig Stout, Fayetteville police spokesman.

Martesh Logan, 21, no address listed, was arrested in connection with first-degree battery, first-degree terroristic threatening and committing of a terroristic act.

Police believe Martesh was responsible for a shooting July 29 at the E-Z Mart on Wedington Drive. The victim was pumping gas when the shooter pulled up. An argument started before shots were fired about 11:30 a.m., Stout said.

One bullet hit the victim's wrist, Stout said. Another shot hit a vehicle driving east on Wedington, and glass broken by the gunshot injured a 17-year-old girl, Stout said. The injuries were not life-threatening, Stout said, adding that the shooting victim and suspect knew each other.

Martesh fled from the scene and eluded police for nearly five months. He was being held Friday at the Washington County jail on a partial bond of $300,075.