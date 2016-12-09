3rd Arkansas representative switches to Republican Party

A third Arkansas representative is switching parties and aligning himself with the Republican Party after being re-elected to his third term as a Democrat.

State Rep. Joe Jett of Success said in a statement Friday that he received “overwhelming support” from voters in his district to change his political affiliation.

“This is not a decision I made lightly,” Jett said. “I have given this a considerable amount of time, thought and prayer. I was encouraged to move forward after meeting with constituents throughout District 56."

District 56 includes Clay County as well as portions of Greene, Randolph and Lawrence counties in the state’s northeast.

Jett, chairman of the House Revenue and Taxation Committee, said the move will allow him to "continue to be the most effective legislator I can be."

In late November, state Rep. David Hillman of Almyra announced his switch to the Republican Party, after also being re-elected for a third term as a Democrat, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

The day after Election Day, state Rep. Jeff Wardlaw of Hermitage announced that he would be switching from Democrat to Republican.

Hillman’s party change gave the GOP “supermajority” control of Arkansas’ House of Representatives.

With Jett’s switch, Republicans now control 76 of the 100 seats in the lower house. Seventy-five seats are required for a three-fourths majority to pass appropriations bills without any support from Democratic representatives.

