ACO sets new ritual

'Twas the night before Christmas, when all thro' the house

Not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse

But at the Arts Center of the Ozarks this weekend, one mouse will be stirring -- along with a mischievous little elf and a spunky 10-year-old girl. Ken Ludwig's tale of "Twas the Night Before Christmas," directed by Ashley Edwards, turns the classic Christmas poem on its head for a holiday farce the whole family will love.

"This playwright is known for his farces, and they're very fun for audiences," Edwards says. "This play shows you all the magic of theater and lets you react. Kids will laugh at the characters, and there are some nuggets in there for the adults to enjoy the wittiness."

Edwards says the tale of the funny trio will feel familiar to kids because of the we-have-to-save-Christmas storyline. But for parents and other community members, the play is an opportunity to come to the building and experience the new direction of ACO. "Twas the Night Before Christmas" will take the place of "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" as the family-friendly holiday show this year in the spirit of starting new traditions.

"For the community, this show gives another reason to come out and support a community arts center, which is really important," Edwards says. "I think children should experience theater. It teaches us a lot to go to a show. There's fun, storytelling and the greatest part of community theater is it's people [you know] putting on a production. If you come, you'll enjoy it!"

-- Jocelyn Murphy

jmurphy@nwadg.com

NAN What's Up on 12/09/2016