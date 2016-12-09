Sheriff's office: Arkansas man found with child porn, planned 'sexual contact' with girls

Authorities said an Arkansas man was arrested after arriving in Faulkner County to have “sexual contact” with a woman and two girls ages 12 and 13.

According to a probable cause affidavit, sheriff’s deputies apprehended 35-year-old Mitchell Elliott of Mayflower on Wednesday evening. He was charged with conspiracy to commit rape, drug possession and 10 counts of child-porn possession after an investigator searched his cellphone, authorities said.

Elliott had arrived in the Vilonia area after communicating with an undercover investigator who had posed as a woman and responded to his online advertisement, the affidavit said.

Authorities said the undercover investigator had communicated occasionally with Elliott since Oct. 7 when he posted the ad, asking for a “young girl” to help him perform a “sexual roleplay fantasy.” Over text messages, the investigator told Elliott she had a nonexistent 12-year-old daughter.

The investigator received a message from him Dec. 7. It read, “Hi sexy!!” with a photo of his genitalia, the affidavit said. As the two exchanged messages, Elliott requested that the undercover investigator, her daughter and her daughter’s fictional 13-year-old friend all be naked when he arrived to have “sexual contact” with them, authorities said.

After Elliott arrived at the planned location shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday, Faulkner County deputies took him into custody. Upon searching him, they found condoms, a cellphone, suspected marijuana and methamphetamine and a “glass smoking device,” the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, Elliott admitted to placing the online ad and making plans to meet the woman and two girls to perform sexual acts. He said he would have refrained from having “any sexual contact with the minors,” authorities said.

An investigator searched Elliott’s cellphone Thursday and found 10 videos depicting girls ages 7 to 12 in sexual situations, the affidavit said.

Elliott was booked into the Faulkner County jail at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, where he is being held without bond.