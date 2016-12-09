Arkansas man killed after vehicle runs off road into sign, trees

An Arkansas man died after his vehicle ran off an interstate in Pope County and struck trees, a sign and several embankments Thursday evening, officials said.

Beau Dunn, 22, of London was driving a 2005 Nissan 350 west on Interstate 40 near an intersection with Weir Road in Russellville around 7 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The Nissan left the road and struck a sign, trees and several embankments before the vehicle came to rest on its side, authorities said.

Passenger Clara Henry, 25, of London was reported injured in the wreck and taken to UAMS Medical Center for treatment.

Authorities said conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash.

Dunn's death is the 507th on state roads this year, according to preliminary data.