Home /
Arkansas man killed after vehicle runs off road into sign, trees
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 10:58 a.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
Area of the crash
An Arkansas man died after his vehicle ran off an interstate in Pope County and struck trees, a sign and several embankments Thursday evening, officials said.
Beau Dunn, 22, of London was driving a 2005 Nissan 350 west on Interstate 40 near an intersection with Weir Road in Russellville around 7 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.
The Nissan left the road and struck a sign, trees and several embankments before the vehicle came to rest on its side, authorities said.
[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes across Arkansas so far this year]
Passenger Clara Henry, 25, of London was reported injured in the wreck and taken to UAMS Medical Center for treatment.
Authorities said conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash.
Dunn's death is the 507th on state roads this year, according to preliminary data.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Arkansas man killed after vehicle runs off road into sign, trees
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
NRC says... December 9, 2016 at 1:18 p.m.
Nissan 350Z is a very fast car.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.