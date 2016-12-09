Home / Latest News /
Arkansas man wins $1 million off $20 ticket in state lottery
This article was published today at 11:37 a.m.
$1 million+ Arkansas lottery winners
The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery recently awarded its 50th prize of at least $1 million or more. Bro...
An Arkansas County man has won $1 million off a $20 Golden Ticket in the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, lottery officials said Friday.
Russell Fisher bought the winning ticket at the Conoco One Stop at 1725 S. Whitehead Drive in De Witt, according to a news release.
Fisher, who first shared the news with his wife, told lottery officials that he had a dream two years ago in which he won $1 million.
The De Witt resident added that he’ll use the prize money to get out of debt, help out family, donate to his church and put some into savings.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas man wins $1 million off $20 ticket in state lottery
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.