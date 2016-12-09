Arkansas man wins $1 million off $20 ticket in state lottery

An Arkansas County man has won $1 million off a $20 Golden Ticket in the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, lottery officials said Friday.

Russell Fisher bought the winning ticket at the Conoco One Stop at 1725 S. Whitehead Drive in De Witt, according to a news release.

Fisher, who first shared the news with his wife, told lottery officials that he had a dream two years ago in which he won $1 million.

The De Witt resident added that he’ll use the prize money to get out of debt, help out family, donate to his church and put some into savings.