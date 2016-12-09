Arkansas school district enters agreement with Department of Justice in discipline suit

PINE BLUFF — A Pine Bluff school district has entered into a consent agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice in a lawsuit that began more than 45 years ago involving the alleged discrimination of black students in administering discipline.

Mike Dennis, an attorney representing the Watson Chapel School District, told The Commercial newspaper that the DOJ and the district agreed to the consent order.

The agreement doesn't resolve the lawsuit but requires the district take several steps. Those include transitioning away from exclusionary discipline and implementing positive interventions with students.

The DOJ reviewed documents involving the district's disciplinary actions and visited the district in November 2015 to interview administrators and other employees. The agency concluded that during the 2014-15 school year, the district expelled and suspended black students at rates significantly higher than white students.