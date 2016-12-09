Fenix Rising

Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, "an association of artists" has come together to create a pop-up show and sale for the holidays. It took them just weeks to bring to fruition a plan they didn't expect to need after a situation they didn't expect to face.

"Fenix consists of former Fayetteville Underground artists -- most of the ones who left in October (myself included) plus several who left the Underground earlier," says photographer Sabine Schmidt. "We wanted to keep the artists' group together and start a new collective/cooperative/association to work in an environment where we can support and inspire each other.

"Our departure from the Underground wasn't planned, so we're taking some time to regroup," she adds. "Pop-up events like the one Dec. 9-18 are a good way to experiment with formats and content, so we'll do more of those in the next few months. We're also thinking about a studio/gallery space, a long-term home for Fenix, but that will take a while."

Schmidt says Fenix wants to "return to some of the original Underground principles. We want to make, show and sell art, collaborate with other artists and inspire each other and the community. We plan to offer workshops, talks, art shows, art sales, pop-up events and other activities that bring the public and the arts together. I'm hesitant to use 'collective' or 'cooperative,' since we're still discussing options. 'Association of artists' may be a neutral way to describe us for now.

"Personally, I am really impressed with the artists' solidarity," she adds. "The October departure was not coordinated -- every artist decided for himself or herself. And within a couple of weeks, we were organizing the pop-up sale and talking about our future as a group of artists working together. It's a close-knit group of responsible, thoughtful people whom I trust and love working with.

"So, while it can feel daunting to get an arts organization off the ground AGAIN, it's exciting to do it as part of this group of artist friends. I'm looking forward to teaching workshops in photography, paper-house-making, psychogeography, creative writing and combinations thereof. I want to give and attend talks about art collecting, photography, photographers, art movements and trends, and so on. I want Fenix to be a bright, active, art-filled space that I love walking into and leave with new ideas, art work and insights."

The artists showing through Dec. 18 in the former Beaver Electric building at 208 N. Block Ave., two blocks from the Fayetteville square, are Dave Bachman, Kate Baer Fossils, Katrinka Booth, Mary Collins, William Mayes Flanagan, Laurie Foster, Alli Woods Frederick, Jan Gosnell, Samuel Gray, Mike Haley, Teresa Hall, Don House, Hank Kaminsky, JoAnn Kaminsky, MM Kent, Octavio Logo, Helen Maringer, Judy Maurer, Martha Molina, Ed Pennebaker, Doug Randall, Schmidt and Susy Siegele.

Schmidt says most of the paintings, photographs, textile and glass works, mixed media pieces, sculptures, ceramics, ornaments, and prints are priced under $150.

