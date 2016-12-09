Filings: Ex-Arkansas coach reportedly used Snapchat to send nude photos to students

A former Arkansas teacher and coach facing sexual assault and indecency charges reportedly used Snapchat to engage in sexually explicit conversations with three students, according to court filings.

Tyler Pickett, 27, surrendered Thursday on multiple charges, including nine counts of sexual indecency with a child and three counts of first-degree sexual assault, records filed in Grant County Circuit Court show.

A 15-year-old girl interviewed Sept. 19 told an investigator with the Sheridan Police Department that she received sexually explicit messages from Pickett between May and July on Snapchat.

Pickett also reportedly sent explicit photos as well as a video of him masturbating, the girl told Detective Michael Thomas.

A second 15-year-old teen told Thomas on Sept. 23 that she had sent nude photos to Pickett and received photos of his groin area via Snapchat using a username tied to the other reported incidents.

During a Sept. 26 interview, a 17-year-old girl told authorities that she, too, had participated in sexual activity with Pickett.

The teen said that she and Pickett had communicated via Snapchat in August and September, at times discussing sex, according to an affidavit.

On at least one occasion, Pickett suggested having a threesome with her and “various friends,” the victim told the detective.

Similar to the Sept. 19 report, the 17-year-old girl's account included the exchange of sexually explicit photos as well as video of Pickett masturbating, records show.

Pickett, a baseball coach at Sheridan Junior High School, was placed on administrative leave in September and resigned from his position Oct. 26, Arkansas Online previously reported.

He has a plea and arraignment hearing set for Feb. 14 in Grant County Circuit Court, records show.