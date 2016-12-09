Fresh And Full Of Life

Preparing to speak to an iconic artist who has shaped generations of music and touched millions with his words can be intimidating -- particularly when he's as intelligent and inquisitive as Art Garfunkel. How do you bring fresh questions to a man who's been a legend for more than 40 years? I already knew -- because I'd read other interviews with him -- that Garfunkel has an aptitude for asking plenty of his own questions and turning the conversation to what interests him.

"Tell me about the geography of where you are," he says to me just a few minutes into our phone call. It's a Friday evening, and he's just settled into his hotel room in Pennsylvania. "I'm a geography nut -- you know, I walked across the United States, Jocelyn. I love the 50 states. I love the names. 'Wyoming.' That is beautiful sounding to me."

We talk about Fayetteville in relation to Arkansas' borders. We talk about me, my moving to the area, my schooling. It's less of a one-sided interview and more like meeting someone who's heard about you through a friend or a parent, and you are mutually getting to know each other.

"I am loving how fresh I am to the experience of being on stage and [with] the tunes," Garfunkel says, turning back to the music. He discusses how losing his voice in 2010 -- "it was tragic for me" -- led to redesigning his touring show now that he is able to perform again. "It is an extreme 'less is more' situation. Just me and the guitar player -- Tab Laven. It's a little more esoteric."

He mentions his autobiography, set for release in September of next year, which explores the last 30 years of his life -- "and it's been an interesting life," he says. Garfunkel released a book of "prose poetry" in the late 1980s, but he says waiting to play the "autobiography card" until now has brought him much excitement.

"I'm in love with this project. There are prose poems in it, poignant expressions on it all," he says. "When you read it, people will say, 'Oh, I didn't know Garfunkel was this character.' It's poetic; it's deep.

"I am very excited by it because I believe in my writing," he continues. The book "got me very excited to do this new show that's very intimate and direct. I thread [some of the poems] between my songs. It's a thrilling feeling. I'm like a kid again. I'll give myself one compliment: It's a very brave thing to do."

His theory, he says, is one must interest oneself. Other than performing, what keeps Garfunkel interesting to Garfunkel includes walking -- 40 installments of 100 miles each across the United States, then later Europe; family -- Garfunkel likes talking about his wife, although he says people don't often ask: "My wife is Kathryn. She's from Minnesota, and she's a beauty. She's a great mom. I watched her take to being a mother ... in a beautiful way. I love my wife"; and reading -- "It's the shy person's retreat." Every day he's able to, he takes a book to Central Park in New York City where he reads for hours before picking up his young son Beau from school.

"I can't stop reading. It's a great pleasure. It makes me think," he says. In fact, you can see every book he's read since 1968 in a list he keeps on his website. He's up to 1,246 books. "I read fiction and non-fiction. If the books are smart and the authors are good -- if you read heavily the right stuff -- it can feel like you've been fed."

That sustenance for the soul is what interests Art Garfunkel. Following the 1970 split of the duo that made him famous, it is his passion for creating and performing that has propelled him through a noteworthy solo career of putting thoughtful art out into the world.

"Human beings crave that which art gives us. When artists are the real thing, it sweeps [everything else] away. It gives people nourishment that they crave that's true and real. That's what I try to give. I try to keep it beautiful."

