"The Santaland Diaries" -- And "Season's Greetings," based on monologues by David Sedaris, 8 p.m. today & Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. $23-$35. 631-8988.
SATURDAY (12/10)
"Grandma's Story Quilt" -- Part of the Little Trike Series presented by Trike Theatre, 9:30 & 11 a.m., Trike Theatre in Bentonville. $6. 464-5084.
Mother Nature Reads -- "Our Critters in Winter," 10:30 a.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.
Super Saturday -- Hanukkah Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
Saturday Afternoon Story Time -- "The Griot's Visit: A Story for Kwanzaa," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
Saturday Story Time -- "If You Give a Mouse a Cookie," 2 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. Bring a can or bag of pet food to help the cats and dogs at Springdale Animal Shelter. 750-8180.
"Still a River" -- With Still on the Hill, 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.
Eagle Watch Tour -- Hosted by Hobbs State Park, 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. $5-$10. Reservations at 789-5000.
"Elf" -- A holiday screening of Will Ferrell's comedy with preshow entertainment by University Opera Theater, 3 p.m., Faulkner Performing Arts Center on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville. Free. Donations of canned goods are requested for the Full Circle Campus Food Pantry. 575-3933.
Tipi Talks -- With John Two-Hawks talking about the crisis at Standing Rock, 5:30 p.m., Museum of Native American History in Bentonville. Free. 273-2456.
Village on the Lakes Writers & Poets -- Author Series with Talya Tate Boerner, 6 p.m., Artist Retreat Center in Bella Vista. Free. 608-642-1294.
"The Nutcracker" -- Presented by the Northwest Arkansas, Regional Dance Company, 7 p.m. Saturday & 2 p.m. Sunday, Rogers Heritage High School. Tickets at the door. Email lynnatkins@cox.net.
"The Nutcracker" -- Presented by Western Arkansas Ballet, 7:30 p.m. Saturday & 2:30 p.m. Sunday, ArcBest Corp. Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $15-$25. 785-0152.
SUNDAY (12/11)
Sacred Harp Singers -- 1:30 p.m, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.
Eagle Watch Tour -- Hosted by Hobbs State Park, 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. $5-$10. Reservations at 789-5000.
MONDAY (12/12)
"Scenes of Carroll County" -- A photo exhibit featuring people, places & events which helped shape Carroll County history, opens at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and admission is free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.
Second Monday Night Salon -- With Lori Ericson, author of "A Lovely County," "A Lovely Murder" and "A Lovely Grave," 6:30 p.m., The Gathering, 116 S. First St. in Rogers, Hosted by Trolley Line Bookstore. 636-1626.
WEDNESDAY (12/14)
Gallery Conversation -- Reflections on "The Art of American Dance" with curatorial assistant Alejo Benedetti, 1 to 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. No registration required, but a $10 ticket to the exhibition is necessary. 418-5700 or crystalbridges.org.
Sandi Patty -- The most awarded female vocalist in contemporary Christian music history, with 40 Dove Awards, 7:30 p.m., Alma Performing Arts Center. $25-$44. 632-2129.
THURSDAY (12/15)
The Great Reveal -- Christmas Stories, a chance to view rare books with a holiday theme, from lavishly illustrated 19th century Christmas carols to a copy of Grandma Moses's limited-edition "Christmas Tale" from 1952, 6:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free; no registration required.
Film Screening -- Hollywood Cinema Series: Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335.
