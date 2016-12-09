Arkansas man gets 70 years in Fort Smith killing

FORT SMITH -- A Sebastian County circuit judge sentenced a Hackett man to 70 years in prison Wednesday after a jury convicted him of second-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

It was the second trial for Denver Pennington in the Jan. 26 shooting death of a Fort Smith man. Pennington, 30, was tried in September on charges of first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm, but the judge declared a mistrial when the jury could not decide on a verdict.

The jury of seven men and five women deliberated for three hours Wednesday before returning with the guilty verdicts.

Deputy prosecutor Alison Houston asked jurors to convict Pennington of first-degree murder, which is defined as purposely causing a death. But the jury decided on the lesser offense of second-degree murder, which is defined as causing a death under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life or causing death with the purpose to inflict serious physical injury.

Houston asked jurors to sentence Pennington to maximum prison terms for the two offenses, which were expanded to 60 years for the murder and to 40 years for the firearms charge because of four previous felony convictions.

"How soon do you want Denver Pennington back out on the streets of Fort Smith?" she said.

After deliberating for another hour, the jury recommended that Pennington be sentenced to 35 years for second-degree murder, another 35 years for being a felon in possession of a firearm, and that the sentences run consecutively. The jury also recommended fines of $10,000 on the murder count and $5,000 on the firearms count.

Circuit Judge Stephen Tabor followed the jury's recommendation in sentencing Pennington.

"I feel I have a sentence, too," Renee Withers of Fort Smith told jurors in her statement about how the death of her son Arthur McIntyre has affected her family.

She said her son's death left them with tears, sorrow and guilt, and that McIntyre won't see his two children graduate from school or see his grandchildren be born.

McIntyre, 33, was fatally shot at the home of his friend, Alexander Parrett, at 3001 Alabama Ave. in Fort Smith in the early morning of Jan. 26.

Pennington and his girlfriend Cymanthia VanMatre, now his wife, had showed up at Parrett's home looking for a place to stay, and Parrett allowed them to sleep on his couch for a few days for a small amount of rent. Pennington testified that McIntyre was drunk and didn't want them to stay and told Parrett that he thought Pennington would cheat him on the rent.

Pennington testified that McIntyre destroyed some of his property and threatened him, and that the two pulled out knives in a brief confrontation. Parrett, who also was drunk and was passed out for part of that night, testified that he didn't see McIntyre do any of those things.

In closing arguments, Houston told the jury that the evidence showed that Pennington shot a drunk, unarmed man and that there was no evidence, other than the testimony of Pennington and VanMatre, to justify Pennington's claim of self-defense.

Pennington's attorney, Erwin Davis of Fayetteville, told jurors that McIntyre's threatening behavior had caused Pennington and VanMatre to pack their belongings and load them into his car about 2 a.m. Jan. 26. The shooting occurred near the car outside Parrett's home.

On his way out the back door, Pennington said he grabbed one his rifles, checked to see if it was loaded and pointed it at McIntyre when McIntyre, armed with a knife, charged out of the house at him. He said he warned McIntyre not to step any closer, then fired one time, killing McIntyre.

Davis argued that Pennington was justified in shooting McIntyre because the threats by McIntyre made Pennington fear for his and VanMatre's safety. Also, because Parrett had agreed to let Pennington and VanMatre stay at his home, the house became Pennington and VanMatre's home, from which they had no duty to retreat from McIntyre, Davis said.

Houston said no rent money had changed hands, that Pennington and VanMatre were guests in Parrett's home, and that Pennington could not claim self-defense. He could have walked away, locked himself in his car or scared McIntyre with one of his unloaded guns, she argued.

Houston said police never found a knife on or near McIntyre, and that Pennington was not in any imminent danger because his car and a chain-link fence were between him and McIntyre at the time.

During an autopsy, a fragment of the fence was found in McIntyre's body, which proves that Pennington shot through the fence, the state said.

State Desk on 12/09/2016