Little Rock liquor store robbed; girlfriend threatened with possible weapon, police say

Liquor store in LR robbed, clerk says

Two armed men pointed pistols at a Little Rock liquor store employee during a robbery Wednesday night, police said.

The 55-year-old clerk at Colony West Liquor, 10300 N. Rodney Parham Road, told authorities that he was behind the counter at 7 p.m. when two robbers walked through the store's back door and brandished semi-automatic pistols.

The robbers then demanded money, and the employee handed over money he had on the counter while preparing to make the "nightly drop," according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

One of the men, who was wearing a dark ski mask, dark shirt and camouflage pants, made a second demand for the clerk's wallet, to which the employee complied, authorities said.

The other robber, described as wearing a white-and-black long-sleeve shirt with a hood and dark-colored pants, picked up the wallet while standing by the back door.

Both, described as black males, then fled on foot and headed south, the clerk told police.

One of the robbers stands about 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 170 pounds while the other stands 6 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds.

The pistols were listed in the report as dark-colored and silver.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

Threatened in car, woman tells police

A 24-year-old Little Rock woman told police her ex-boyfriend threatened her with a possible weapon while he was driving her car early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The victim said it happened shortly after 1 a.m. as the 25-year-old ex-boyfriend was driving with her in the car near the McDonald's on Rodney Parham Road east of Interstate 430.

According to a Little Rock Police Department report, the man reached in a bag and pulled out a "possible gun" before threatening to kill the victim and demanding she get out of the vehicle.

Police say the woman refused, at which point the man drove "at a high rate of speed" to an alley off Dennison Street. The report didn't indicate a precise location.

The man got out there and ran away. The victim told detectives her bank card and ID were missing, according to the report.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.

Metro on 12/09/2016