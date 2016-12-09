Longtime Little Rock TV personality dies of heart surgery complications

Beth Ward, a longtime figure in Little Rock television for more than 35 years, has died, CBS affiliate KTHV-TV announced Thursday night.

KTHV anchor Craig O’Neill told viewers during the affiliate’s 10 p.m. broadcast that Ward died earlier in the day of complications from a heart surgery procedure.

"Many Arkansans say they grew up watching Beth. Our hearts are with Beth's family during this time. She will be missed tremendously," O'Neill said.

O'Neill noted that at the time of her retirement in 2006, Ward "had been on Arkansas television longer than any other personality in the market."

Ward’s career at the station began in 1987 at a time when the affiliate was launching the noon broadcast Arkansas Today, now known as THV11 News at Noon.

Before joining KTHV, Ward hosted the noon show on Little Rock’s NBC affiliate KARK-TV, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

O’Neill and meteorologists Tom Brannon and Ed Buckner were among current personalities who worked with Ward during her tenure at the station.

Alyson Courtney, who co-anchors Daybreak on ABC affiliate KATV-TV, was also one of Ward’s colleagues.

"Just heartbroken at the loss of my former co-worker and friend Beth Ward," Courtney said on Twitter. "She was a beloved TV host for 37 years and impacted many lives."

In an obituary written prior to her death, Ward wrote that her life was "full of blessings too numerous to mention."

"But I must mention one... my career in television. It was so enjoyable. Meeting so many wonderful people, being around my friends, gaining knowledge daily and watching that ever changing weather forecast... it was a terrific 37 years," she added.

Ward's funeral service is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday at Immanuel Baptist Church in Little Rock.