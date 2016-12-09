Home / Latest News /
MUG SHOT: Judge Reinhold apologizes to Dallas police, says he's embarrassed by arrest
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:28 a.m. Updated today at 11:41 a.m.
DALLAS — Actor Judge Reinhold has apologized to police, saying he's embarrassed that he was arrested after a confrontation with security at Dallas Love Field Airport.
Police arrested the 59-year-old actor Thursday afternoon on a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge after he refused a Transportation Security Administration screening. It is punishable by a fine of up to $500.
Reinhold apologized after his release from jail Friday. He says he walked through a TSA scanner but refused to let agents examine his backpack, which contained DVDs and CDs.
He indicated that his "self-righteous indignation" was connected to an adverse reaction he had to medication for a respiratory infection earlier in the week.
Reinhold, who lives in Little Rock, appeared in Fast Times at Ridgemont High and Beverly Hills Cop.
Rosemary10 says... December 9, 2016 at 10:46 a.m.
That may be the best-looking mug shot I've ever seen. He should be using that to get acting gigs. Looks like he's aging well.
