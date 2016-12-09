• Halfway through his first season hosting A Prairie Home Companion, mandolin maestro Chris Thile still feels "like a kid in a candy store" taking over the long-running popular public radio show created by Garrison Keillor -- but knows he has to do one big thing. "I can be so much more of a relaxed host," Thile said, sounding ebullient over the phone as he prepared for Saturday's show at The Town Hall in New York. The show will feature Steve Martin and the Steep Canyon Rangers, cellist Yo-Yo Ma, bassist Edgar Meyer and comedian Marina Franklin. Keillor, who turned 74 in August, stepped down in July after four decades of entertaining millions of listeners with tales of the residents of Lake Wobegon, Minn., delivered in his soothing baritone on Saturday evenings. He tapped as his successor 35-year-old Thile, who grew up listening to Prairie Home and first appeared on the old-timey musical variety show in 1996 when he was 15. Thile said he hasn't reached out to Keillor since taking over the show. Prairie Home was drawing 3.1 million listeners weekly at the end of Keillor's tenure and now has an estimated audience of about 2 million with Thile as host. Keillor, who has taken his name off the show's credits, said he hasn't listened to any of this season's shows. "I had complete freedom when I started the show back in 1974 and he [Thile] should get the same consideration from me," Keillor wrote in an email. "The people he needs to connect with are the listeners, not the aging emeritus."

• Lady Gaga is opening up even more about her struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder. The 30-year-old singer revealed her diagnosis Monday on the Today show. Gaga revealed that she suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder stemming from a sexual assault at the age of 19. In the segment, she said she uses meditation to cope with a mental illness that she struggles with every day. Gaga said the kindness that's been shown to her by doctors, family and friends has saved her life. Gaga said later on Twitter that in telling her story, she shared one of her "deepest secrets" with the world. On Wednesday, in an open letter posted on her foundation's website, Gaga wrote that it's "a daily effort" to stay calm during normal everyday activities. She says that includes "leaving the house or being touched by strangers who simply want to share their enthusiasm" for her music.

