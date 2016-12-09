19-year-old robbed, hit in face with tool, Little Rock police say

A 19-year-old man says an unknown assailant robbed him, then hit him in the face with a tool in Little Rock on Thursday night, according to a police report.

Police went to the 4100 block of West Seventh Street at 10:15 p.m., where they found a North Little Rock resident with an injury to the left side of his face, officer Nicholas Smith wrote in the report.

The teen told police that he and his 16-year-old friend went to the location to try and sell a tablet when a stranger approached them and said, "Give me all your stuff."

The assailant took a set of Beats by Dre headphones, a pair of jeans and a gray iPhone from the victims, then hit the 19-year-old in the face with an unknown tool, he told authorities.

He was treated by medical personnel, and neither victim could describe the robber or knew which way the assailant fled, police said.

No suspect was identified on the report.