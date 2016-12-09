North Little Rock man stabbed 8 times after refusing to give neighbor a cigarette, he tells police

An altercation between two neighbors in North Little Rock on Thursday led to one of the men getting stabbed eight times by the other, authorities said.

Police arrived at an apartment building in the 2200 block of East Broadway around 10 p.m. and found 24-year-old Corey Lawson sitting outside in a white T-shirt covered in blood, North Little Rock officer Jon P. Schwulst wrote in a report.

Lawson told police he was in the smoking area of the building when another man who lives in the building approached him and asked for a cigarette. When Lawson refused, the man took out a weapon and stabbed him multiple times, the victim said.

Lawson had cuts on his left arm, right shoulder, right middle finger, rib cage, lower abdomen and in the middle of his back, police said. He was taken to UAMS Medical Center for treatment, and paramedics counted eight puncture wounds in total, Schwulst wrote.

Later, police learned the two men had been in an argument earlier that day and had to be physically separated by other tenants, the report said.

The alleged assailant named in the report has not been arrested as of 1 p.m. Friday, said spokesman Sgt. Brian Dedrick. The investigation is ongoing.