Police: Little Rock grocery store robbed twice in two weeks

Thursday marked the second time in 11 days that a Little Rock grocery store was robbed, police said.

According to a police report, a gunman entered the Asian Mart at 3002 S. University Ave. around 5:20 p.m. and pointed a black handgun at an employee, demanding money. The employee gave him an undisclosed amount of cash, and he left the store, heading south on University Avenue on foot, police said.

The employee described the robber as a 5-foot-3 black man who’s 20 to 30 years old. He was wearing a black mask and a black coat.

A different employee was working the afternoon of Nov. 27 when a gunman entered the market and demanded money, Arkansas Online previously reported. He pointed a silver revolver at her as she gave him money from the cash register, police said.

Police said the November robber, described as a 5-foot-5 black man, wore a black ski mask with a black hoodie and black pants.

Officer Richard Hilgeman, a spokesman for Little Rock police, said investigators are still gathering evidence in Thursday’s robbery, so it’s too early to tell if the crimes are related.