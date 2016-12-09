Running On A Full Heart

As Miss America, Savvy Shields has seen most of the country, along with Kuwait and Germany, where she visited with US troops at Thanksgiving.

"As I reflect on the week I spent overseas, I am reminded ... there are courageous men and women sacrificing so much for our freedom. They are making these sacrifices every day. And I am so unbelievably proud to be an American," the Fayetteville native says. "Having the trip during Thanksgiving week kept the reminder to always be thankful for the freedoms we have because others put themselves in harm's way.

"[This] is a 24/7 job," she adds. "When I'm not at an appearance, I'm either doing media for that appearance, having a phone interview, writing thank you notes, preparing speeches for my next event, repacking for my next trip or trying to catch up on sleep.

"If I do get the rare moment of down time I am trying to keep a journal of all the moments, all the people, and every event. So many hilarious and beautiful moments happen every single day in the adventures of Miss America, if I don't write them all down I'm scared I would forget."

But that doesn't make Shields any less excited and nervous about this weekend, when she'll be in Northwest Arkansas for the pageant that launched her.

"Coming back to Miss Heart of the Ozarks is going to be a very surreal feeling," she says. "It was the first pageant I ever did. I am so excited to get to see the girls competing this weekend and tell them my story, hopefully inspiring them to dream big. What's even more special about it is the people that I get to be around.

"When you're Miss America all over the country, you feel as if you're playing dress up. But when you're Miss America in front of your people, it's somethings entirely different."

