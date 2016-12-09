Subscribe Register Login

Friday, December 09, 2016, 7:23 a.m.

Sen. Cotton, wife welcome 2nd child

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 5:45 a.m.

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton announced the arrival of his second child, sharing the news via Twitter.

The lawmaker's wife gave birth Wednesday.

The father sent out a tweet later that evening: "Blessed to announce Anna & I welcomed a beautiful baby boy to the world today. Thanks all for your prayers."

The couple already have one son, Gabriel, who was born in April 2015.

The Dardanelle Republican's tweet didn't say what the baby will be named.

Metro on 12/09/2016

Print Headline: Sen. Cotton, wife welcome 2nd child

