Police: Arkansan accused of raping woman while her children played with toys nearby

A Sherwood man is accused of raping a woman while her three children played with toys in a nearby room Thursday, police said.

In a report, Sherwood police said the woman arrived at 43-year-old Jason Hoyle’s house on Hollmore Lane in the evening so her children could play with the toys he had. She met Hoyle earlier in the day at a bus stop; that’s when he mentioned the toys.

As the children played in the living room, Hoyle asked her if she wanted to see the parts of the house he was remodeling, police said. While in Hoyle’s bedroom, she heard one of her children start to cry.

She told police that Hoyle wouldn’t let her leave the room to go check on her child. He pushed her onto the bed and held her down as he sexually assaulted her, the report said.

After the assault, the woman grabbed her kids and went back to her house, police said. The report said she was “visibly upset” and crying when police arrived around 9:40 p.m. Emergency personnel later took her to a hospital.

Police arrested Hoyle at his home. He was charged with rape, first-degree false imprisonment and three counts of second-degree child endangerment. He was booked into the Pulaski County jail at 3:05 a.m. Friday, where he is being held without bail.